Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,730 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

DPLM stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,029. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,924.03.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

