disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $307,914.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00140732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,214.63 or 1.00086212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,603 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.