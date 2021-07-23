Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Repurchase $2.40 billion in Outstanding Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. 1,664,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.74.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

