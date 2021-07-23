Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 1,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

