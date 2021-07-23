Divisar Capital Management LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 2.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,893. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.