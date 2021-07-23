Divisar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 3.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of BC traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 3,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

