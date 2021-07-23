dKargo (DKA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.12 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $96.35 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,741,666 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

