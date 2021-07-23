DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. HSBC assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

DLocal stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

