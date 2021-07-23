DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39. DMC Global has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $882.55 million, a P/E ratio of -138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.