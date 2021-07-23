DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $43.16. DMC Global shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 2,555 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $800.41 million, a PE ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

