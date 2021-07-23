Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $62.91 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

