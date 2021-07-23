Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Up 3.1%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $64.85. Approximately 2,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -241.96.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

