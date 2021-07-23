Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $167.31 million and $5.13 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.