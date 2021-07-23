DODO (DODO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.25 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $98.00 million and $48.25 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00860933 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

