Dogecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.19 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00366268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,557,836,829 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.