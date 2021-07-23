Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $44,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $227.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

