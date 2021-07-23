Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 726,988 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Dominion Energy worth $128,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,781 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $74,221,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 40,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

