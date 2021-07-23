Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

DMZPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.