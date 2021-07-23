Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $538.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.
In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
