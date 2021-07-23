Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.71.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.