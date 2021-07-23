DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $182.78 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,856,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

