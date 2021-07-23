Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

