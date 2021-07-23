dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.75 million and a PE ratio of 69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

