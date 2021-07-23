DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up to $36.29

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.29, but opened at $37.33. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 246 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Truist Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

