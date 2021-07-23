Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.66. 21,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,291,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

