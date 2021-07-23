DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $580,638.15 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $580,638.15 and approximately $29,645.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00226517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00874076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.