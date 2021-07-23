DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,694,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 7,025,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.9% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 35.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

