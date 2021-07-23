DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,438,341.60 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.33. 7,025,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

