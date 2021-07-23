Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 835 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGNS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

