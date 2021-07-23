DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.14 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 78.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,667.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.48 or 0.01364781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00376940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00077689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

