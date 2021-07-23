Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $982.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 982 ($12.83) and last traded at GBX 979 ($12.79), with a volume of 63998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960 ($12.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on GROW shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Draper Esprit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 938.20 ($12.26).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 860.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

