Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $987.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 987 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 1,660 ($21.69), with a volume of 83085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.28.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.