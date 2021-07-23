Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) received a C$17.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$16.11. 288,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,830. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$16.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

