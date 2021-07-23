Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.72.

DRETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

DRETF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

