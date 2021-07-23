Drep [new] Price Tops $0.55 (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $22.11 million and $2.80 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

