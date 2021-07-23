Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,550 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

