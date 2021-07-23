DWF Group (LON:DWF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 105 ($1.37). Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Wednesday.

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 106.05 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.90. The company has a market cap of £345.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

