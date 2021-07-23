Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,106.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.75 or 0.06243980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.41 or 0.01349905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00366373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00134920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00608576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00381774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00287990 BTC.

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

