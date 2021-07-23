Dynamite Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $141,392.34 and approximately $82,688.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00223602 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001238 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.47 or 0.00833772 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,385 coins and its circulating supply is 391,138 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

