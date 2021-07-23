E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 355.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.91% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,460,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 898,450 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 812,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

