E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 58,321 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

