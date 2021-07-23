E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.39 ($12.22). E.On shares last traded at €10.33 ($12.15), with a volume of 5,873,724 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

