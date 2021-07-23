Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

EXP stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.09. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

