Earnest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,341,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,973,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 10.02% of Meridian Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

