Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 21,993,225.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Weibo worth $88,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Weibo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Weibo by 15,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Weibo stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,589. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.