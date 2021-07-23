Earnest Partners LLC Buys 13,682 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Penn National Gaming worth $92,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 183.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $298,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $2,275,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,166. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

