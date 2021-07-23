Earnest Partners LLC Buys 359,238 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,238 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ON Semiconductor worth $96,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$35.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,908. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.