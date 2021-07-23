Earnest Partners LLC Has $102.80 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,919 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Heartland Financial USA worth $102,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.85. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

