Earnest Partners LLC Has $112.95 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Restaurant Brands International worth $112,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $66.03. 31,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,781. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.