Earnest Partners LLC Has $117.22 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,381 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $117,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

